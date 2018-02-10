Cahill: Chelsea are ‘being harsh on ourselves’

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill described the mood within the team after back-to-back defeats in the Premier League.

The Blues recently lost 3-0 to Bournemouth and 4-1 to Watford, putting the team and manager Antonio Conte under the microscope ahead of Monday’s match against West Brom.

"We are at that road where you can either turn left or right," Cahill told Sky Sports. "We are on a road where the sooner we have the opportunity to go down the right path the better, because drawing on past experiences you have that feeling, it's bubbling outside the club.

"In the club we are fine in terms of a tight group and everyone is together; there are no falling outs or clashes with the manager. We are fine, but we need to get back on that good path as soon as we possibly can."

"Performance-wise [the defeat to Watford] was one of my worst performances of my career. But you are talking about one game, so as well as being harsh on ourselves, and rightly so, it's one game.

"We have had two bad results, which has caused a bit of atmosphere outside of the club, but it is only two results.

"The last two results and the performances were not good enough. As players, and I am sure as the manager, the only thing you want is the next game to come around so you can try and put it right and we have that opportunity on Monday."

The Blues have some big matches around the corner, including the two Manchester clubs, City and United, back-to-back along with Barcelona in the Champions League.

"I feel this month is very important," Cahill added. "I think when we come out of the end of February it could shape the season. We realise that.

"If we get the right result and performance on Monday you start getting that confidence back into the team and keep building from there."