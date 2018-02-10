Ex-Man Utd midfielder Miller dies aged 36

Tributes have been paid to former Manchester United player Liam Miller after he died from cancer aged just 36.

Miller was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year and had been undergoing treatment both in the USA and in his homeland of Ireland.

Everyone associated with Perth Glory is absolutely devastated by the tragic news that our former midfielder, Liam Miller, has passed away at the age of just 36.

He had been suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Our thoughts are with his young family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ZizaqEgYRh — Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) February 10, 2018

But the midfielder’s former clubs, including Celtic, Leeds, Hibernian and Sunderland, confirmed on Friday that he had passed away.

Miller began his career at Celtic and established his reputation as one of the brightest prospects in Europe, before moving to Old Trafford on a free transfer in 2004.

While he made just 22 appearances for United, he went on to enjoy successful spells in England with Leeds and Sunderland.

We will never forget this goal at AAMI Park. Our Roar Women will wear black armbands & there will be a minute's silence at Perry Park tomorrow in memory of Liam Miller. pic.twitter.com/zTJ2lz82p9 — Brisbane Roar (@brisbaneroar) February 10, 2018

At the end of his career, Miller headed to Australia’s A League, where he featured for Perth Glory, Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City.

Celtic said they were “deeply saddened” by the news and will hold a minute’s silence before this weekend’s game.