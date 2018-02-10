Chelsea puzzled over Morata injury

Chelsea remain in the dark over how long Alvaro Morata will be on the treatment table after being sidelined by a puzzling back injury.

Morata hasn’t featured since Chelsea’s FA Cup third round tie against Norwich City on January 17, with the Spanish international due to miss Monday’s encounter with West Brom.

Chelsea’s medical team have performed a number of tests on the 25-year-old, but have not got to the bottom of the problem – leaving under-fire manager Antonio Conte unsure on when he will next be able to call upon the former Real Madrid man.

So Morata's out (and no-one knows til when) and Conte didn't seem too hot on the idea of Giroud starting. Good job this 'playing with no striker' lark is working out so well, isn't it? — Charlie Skillen (@charlieskillen) February 9, 2018

“I don’t know because he has this problem and we tried a lot to find a solution to solve the pain in his back,” Conte said.

“If you ask if me he needs one month, one day, two months, the rest of the season, I don’t know.

“For this reason I’m a bit worried because you know very well the importance of the player.”