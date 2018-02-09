Mkhitaryan: No excuses for Man Utd failure

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he only has himself to blame for his failure to make the grade at Manchester United.

After just 18 months at Old Trafford, Mkhitaryan brought the curtain down on his United career in the January transfer window after joining Arsenal in a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez.

The 29-year-old had become a fringe figure under Jose Mourinho after making a promising start to his United career last season.

But the midfielder is not making any excuses over why he didn’t enjoy more success at United.

“I don’t want to blame anyone. I am starting a new chapter in my life, in my football career and I am very happy to be here,” he said.

“I will be pleased to achieve more than I have done in Manchester, of course. I don’t have anything to prove to anyone. I just have to enjoy myself, do my best and at the end I will see where I can reach.”

Mkhitaryan has been reunited with former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Pierre Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal after the Gabon international joined the Gunners in a £55million deal.

More on @HenrikhMkh 🗣 "He has a very professional attitude in training and matches. I'm not surprised by that – to me, it's completely normal."#THFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/lEAu1A5Wla — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 8, 2018

“I think it could only be in a dream that we could join another club other than Dortmund but I am very happy for that,” added Mkhitaryan.

“I have known him very well, he is one of my best friends and the best team-mate I have ever had. I am very happy to have him here and I think all the fans are happy to see him in an Arsenal shirt.

“What can I say? I love playing with him. I can understand him from one step and hopefully for the next games we are going to achieve more.”