Big Match Preview: Spurs face Arsenal at Wembley

Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off sees fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal come face to face.

Premier League

10 February 2018

Game week 27

Kickoff: 14:30

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Referee: A. Taylor

Assistants: G. Beswick, A. Nunn

Fourth officials: N. Swarbrick

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Tottenham Hotspur 168 52 47 69

Arsenal 168 69 47 52

Previous encounter:

Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur (18/11/2017) Premier League

Arsenal goalscorers: S. Mustafi (36′), A. Sanchez (41′)

Players to watch:

All eyes will be on Arsenal’s new record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who netted his first goal on debut in the Gunners’ recent 5-1 mauling of Everton, while also bagging an assist. He combined with another new boy, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who looks revitalised after leaving Manchester United.

While for Spurs, their most recent signing, Brazilian winger Lucas Moura could be in line for an appearance as he bids to get his career back on track, having been surplus to requirements at Paris Saint-Germain.

Team form and manager quotes:

Tottenham comes into this game one place and four points better off than their London rivals, in fifth on the Premier League standings.

Their rocky patch at the end of last year appears to be fully behind the club and Mauricio Pochettino’s side come into this game unbeaten in 11 games, most recently seeing off Manchester United 2-0 before drawing 2-2 with Liverpool and overcoming Newport County 2-0 in an FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Arsene Wenger’s side has struggled in recent weeks, losing to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, and Bournemouth in the league, but they come into this game having thrashed Everton 5-1 following two wins, 4-1 over Crystal Palace and 2-1 over Chelsea, while they also lost 3-1 away to Swansea.

Ahead of this game, Pochettino told the club’s official website: “It will be an amazing game and we are so excited because we know what it means to play the derby. All the derbies are tough games but the most important thing is to arrive in a good condition, to be ready, to challenge them, to fight and try to win – that is most important to be in the race for the top four.

“They’ve swapped players like Mkhitaryan because Alexis [Sanchez] has gone and Aubameyang because Olivier Giroud moved to Chelsea. I think it’s similar characteristics and quality. They are a very competitive team with a lot of quality and sure, it will be a difficult game, an amazing game and it’s going to demand our best performance to win.”

Wenger, meanwhile, is looking forward to taking Spurs on at Wembley where Arsenal have a good record.

He said: “They were always very important games for us, vital games, so that is why the focus was there. Is that especially linked with the players? No, it is just linked with the fact that at Wembley you play special games where you are under pressure to perform and we responded well to it every time.

“Wembley is a pitch that is quality, a stadium with a big crowd and it is always a special day in your mind.”

Team news:

Moura is in contention to make his debut, while Toby Alderweireld, Harry Winks and Danny Rose, who all returned for Spurs against Newport County, are fit to play.

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech (calf) is an injury doubt but Danny Welbeck and Nacho Monreal are both available for selection.