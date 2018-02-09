Preview: Manchester City v Leicester City

Manchester City will look to continue their march towards the title when they host Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Premier League

10 February 2018

Kick-off 19:30 CET

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Referee: M. Jones

Assistants: S. Long, I. Hussin

Fourth official: M. Oliver

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Manchester City 77 34 18 25

Leicester City 77 25 18 34

A lot of 😁, 😜 and 😀 at training today! #mancity pic.twitter.com/Y8kATkZRI2 — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 8, 2018

Previous encounter:

Leicester City 1-1 Manchester City 19/12/2017 (League Cup)

Leicester City goalscorer: J. Vardy (PG 90+7’)

Manchester City goalscorer: B. Silva (26’)

Players to watch:

Riyad Mahrez would have been the player to watch were he expected to feature, but he will reportedly sit out the match. The Algerian attacker is sulking after his January transfer to Manchester City fell through, and he will now not be playing for either side on Saturday. In his absence, and that of Shinji Okazaki, Jamie Vardy will be expected to shoulder the attacking burden. There have been reports that he actually will play this weekend, so his presence or absence is set to be a subplot of the match.

"I think Riyad will be not available for the Saturday game against Manchester City," said Leicester boss Claude Puel. "I hope he can get his head right and come back with us and work hard. The best way is to come back and enjoy his football."

For City, the main man is once again Sergio Aguero. The Argentine had been demoted due to the arrival of fellow striker Gabriel Jesus, but the Brazilian’s absence due to injury has allowed the No.10 to shine. He has 17 goals from 20 league appearances. Not bad at all.

Team form and quotes:

City remain 13 points clear at the top of the standings, but in recent weeks have not looked as invincible as they did earlier in the campaign. After going 18 matches unbeaten, they have dropped points three times in their last six league matches. Crystal Palace ended their winning streak before Liverpool inflicted their first defeat of the campaign in a 4-3 thriller, and last weekend they were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley.

The Foxes, meanwhile, have been very inconsistent of late. Despite a relatively impressive position of eighth in the standings they have only won twice in their last nine league matches. They were beaten 2-0 by City in the league back in November, and in December were knocked out of the League Cup by them on penalties.

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was optimistic ahead of the match, saying "it's going to be a tough ask, there’s no question about that, but we do seem to like these occasions".

"I think it’s going to be difficult but we’ve had success at the Etihad before so at the end of the day, 11 men versus 11 men, you’re going to have to work harder and try and do something," Schmeichel said.

"Well I think we’ve always got the threat on the counter and when we’re up against sides who have more possession than us, when we do win the ball back we’ve got a really good threat when we break."

On last night's Thursday Night Live, @MattElliott and @Gerry_Taggart offered their thoughts on the Foxes approach to #MciLei 📻 ⬇️ Listen back to the show in full here ➡️ https://t.co/IReJk18wcj pic.twitter.com/DNVszmXxY3 — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 9, 2018

Team news:

In team news, Phil Foden and John Stones seem to have shaken off their respective injuries but David Silva is a slight doubt for City with an abdominal injury, while Fabian Delph is expected to miss out with a knee injury. He is joined on the sidelines by Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, and Benjamin Mendy.

Leicester only have two injury absentees, with Wes Morgan out with a hamstring injury while Shinji Okazaki is nursing a knee injury.