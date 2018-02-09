Schmeichel: Leicester could surprise City

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel admits Manchester City will be difficult to break down but believes the Foxes can hit them with counter attacks.

Claude Puel's charges will pay a visit to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to face the Premier League leaders, and Schmeichel appears to be quietly confident about the Foxes' chances to pull off an upset.

“We’re working hard this week,” Schmeichel told LCFC TV. “For us, I think Manchester City away is a tough game. It is for anyone, actually.

“I think it’s going to be difficult but we’ve had success at the Etihad before so at the end of the day, 11 men versus 11 men, you’re going to have to work harder and try and do something.

“Well I think we’ve always got the threat on the counter and when we’re up against sides who have more possession than us, when we do win the ball back we’ve got a really good threat when we break.

“It’s going to be a tough ask, there’s no question about that, but we do seem to like these occasions.”

Leicester lost their last game at the Etihad 2-1, but managed a 3-1 victory at the stadium in February 2016 when Robert Huth bagged a brace and Riyad Mahrez also found the back of the net.