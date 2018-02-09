Hazard: This season is different

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard spoke about the team’s struggles this season, admitting that things have changed since they won the title.

The Blues have only one win from their last five Premier League matches, and have lost their last two in a row to drop down to fourth in the standings.

"We changed a couple of things, we lost players, we bought some new ones and every year is different," Hazard told ESPN FC, with the Blues having replaced Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic with Alvaro Morata and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

"That's why we love football – if there is only one team that wins it would be boring. That's why football is special. You never know what's going to happen, especially in England."

.@hazardeden10 has won a prestigious Belgian football award! Congratulations, Eden! 👏https://t.co/NjP4S4eJuC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 8, 2018

Another difference between this season and last is Chelsea’s participation in the Champions League, where they face Barcelona in the Round of 16 on Tuesday the 20th.

"I think the Premier League is difficult." Hazard added. "It's hard to win every year. Last year we didn't have the Champions League. This year we have less time to be ready for the games. Every week there are three games."