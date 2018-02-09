Palace dealt major Zaha injury blow

Crystal Palace have been dealt a major blow in their survival battle after confirming that star winger Wilfried Zaha will be out for a month.

Zaha has been a key figure behind Palace moving out of the relegation zone under boss Roy Hodgson, with the Eagles currently three points clear of the drop.

However, the former Manchester United man suffered a knee injury in last weekend’s draw against Newcastle United which will keep him out of action for around a month.

After seeing a specialist over the last few days, I can sadly confirm that I will be on the sidelines for the next few weeks. Thank you to the fans for all your support and I hope to back playing again as soon as possible! 🙏🏿 #CPFC pic.twitter.com/SRQD2BA4JX — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) February 8, 2018

“It’s amazing Wilf was able to play so much of the game with the injury,” Hodgson said.

“He’s a very quick healer and we’ll be working to get him back as soon as possible.

“If he recovered in a week or two it would be a fantastic effort, but it’s more realistic we’d have to wait a month for him. He’ll be pushing the medical staff to come back as soon as possible.

“Quite frankly I can’t remember a time when I’ve had this many players injured at a club.”