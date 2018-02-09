Puel still wants AWOL Mahrez to return for Leicester

Claude Puel wants Riyad Mahrez to return to the Leicester City squad when he is mentally fit, despite confirming the winger will miss this weekend’s trip to Manchester City.

Mahrez has missed Leicester’s last three games after failing in his efforts to leave the club in the January transfer window.

Despite submitting a transfer request, Man City were unable to agree a fee with Leicester for the 26-year-old, who has since been absent from the training ground.

But while there will be no return for Mahrez against the Premier League leaders, Leicester boss Puel wants to see him come back into the fold eventually.

“I think it is important to look forward,” Puel said.

“Riyad is a magnificent player and he loves football. He loves his relationship with his friends and team-mates.

Spirits were high in training today as #lcfc continue their preparations for Saturday's trip to Manchester City! 🦊#MciLei pic.twitter.com/ZgQaPXotQE — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 8, 2018

“I think it is important in this difficult time to keep all players, and club, united, to continue the hard work on the pitch. The best way is to come back and enjoy his football.

“I hope Riyad can get his head right and comes back with us.”