Man Utd post £29m financial loss

Manchester United posted a £29million loss for the final six months of 2017 – their worst result off the pitch in seven years.

Tax changes in the USA saw United hit by a non-cash write-off of £48.8m. Many global companies have been similarly hit by the reforms, but the charge saw the Old Trafford outfit moved into the red compared to a £18.7m profit in the same period in 2016.

However, the club’s chief financial officer Cliff Batey insists it will only be a one-off cost to the club.

“It’s important to reiterate that it’s a non-cash accounting charge only which has no impact on our financial competitiveness or our ability to meet Financial Fair Play regulations.” he said.

United’s overall revenue for the period rose to £163.9m, with the club spending £69.6m on wages and bonuses in the final three months of the year.

Executive vice chairman Ed Woodward says that revenue helped United to extend manager Jose Mourinho’s contract and sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

💰Guilty💰 The 🇨🇱️ hotshot was sentenced to 1️⃣️8️⃣️months in jail but will not serve a sentence, much to @ManUtd's relief. Will it affect his play?https://t.co/fEBa7FQiKt — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) February 8, 2018

“Our solid business model has allowed us to invest in the future of the club with the extension of Jose Mourinho’s contract as manager and the acquisition of Alexis Sanchez,” he said.

“We look forward to the remainder of the season with confidence.”