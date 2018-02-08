Herrera denies involvement in match-fixing

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has categorically denied having any involvement in match-fixing.

The match between Real Zaragoza and Levante from May 2011 is currently under investigating in Spain as a 2-1 victory for Zaragoza meant that Deportivo La Coruna were relegated.

The 28-year-old Spanish international played in that match, having come up through the youth ranks at Zaragoza before making a name for himself in the first side.

But in a statement, Herrera said he was not involved in any potential fixing of the result.

He said: "As I stated back in 2014 when this issue was raised, I have never had and will never have anything to do with manipulating match results.

"If I am ever called to testify in a judicial hearing, I will be delighted to attend as my conscience is totally clear.

"I love football and I believe in fair play, both on and off the pitch."