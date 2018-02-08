Winning is ‘normal’ for Evra

Patrice Evra says he is happy to have found a new home at West Ham where he has signed a short-term contract.

The 36-year-old former Monaco, Manchester United and Juventus left-back had been without a club since his release from Marseille in November 2017.

A serial winner, and former French captain, with numerous titles and accolades under his belt, Evra says he is determined to help the Hammers with his 'winning mentality in every game'.

Speaking to the club's official website after signing his new deal, Evra revealed his excitement at joining the Premier League side.

He said: "I’m excited, but a lot of people talk about the past and the most important thing is the present. The Patrice Evra of Man United is done. Now is a new challenge, which is the Patrice Evra playing for West Ham.

“I am proud and I’d like to say thanks to the fans, but the easiest part is to say it on camera, while the hard part is to give 100 per cent of myself, every time I wear the shirt here, because I respect the people who got me here and it’s very important for me to give my best to the Club.”

I am back in the @premierleague! Thank you to everyone who supports me, so happy to sign for @WestHamUtd. I am now alive on @Twitter! pic.twitter.com/064gtTCZmB — Patrice Evra (@Evra) February 7, 2018

He added: "People ask ‘Why are you still playing? You have nothing to prove’ but every day you wake up, you have something to prove to yourself. That’s me.

“When I was working on my own, not one time was I thinking about retirement or something like that. Every day I was going to training with a lot of anger, so I am really happy to have done my training today. I am feeling good.

“In life, nobody gave me anything for free, so that’s why I know I have to work hard and that’s what I like to do.”

He further explained: "I will bring my winning mentality in every game! Even in training and in the gym, in everything you do, you have to have that winning mentality.

“When you win one game, you must always think about the next one, so that’s what I will bring here. For me, winning is something normal."