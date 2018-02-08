Diame: Newcastle must work hard to survive

Newcastle United midfielder Mohamed Diame admits it will be challenging to stay in the Premier League but believes it's possible if everyone remains focused and works hard.

The Magpies went through a tough period in November and December which saw them go nine games without a win, losing eight and drawing only one. The poor form resulted in the club dropping from seventh to 18th in the standings.

However, Rafa Benitez's men have lost only two of their last eight league games, most recently drawing 1-1 with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park where Diame netted the opener.

👀 Take a quick peek behind the scenes at training this morning – with new loan signing Islam Slimani taking part in the session. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/uOqkthbmKN — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 7, 2018

“We’re certainly going to have a lot more games like that which will be similar," he said, according to Chronicle Live.

“We could be winning then draw at the end. But it is all about focus and working hard.

“We have to stick together now and keep the shape of the team. It’s going to be hard. It will be difficult by the end, but we need to keep going.”

On the draw at Crystal Palace, he added: “It’s a point and we will need points like this to stay up. You always have to take it as a good point."

Newcastle are one point clear of the relegation zone and will host Manchester United in their next league game on Sunday.