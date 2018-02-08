Salah: My prolific goalscoring is unsurprising

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has revealed that he expected to score plenty of goals in the Premier League this season, but doesn't think he was being arrogant about it.

The 25-year-old was considered a flop at Chelsea, where he was given few opportunities to prove himself, but moved to AS Roma in 2016 and made an instant impact, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists in 31 Serie A games.

Liverpool signed the Egyptian for £36.9m in July last year and he has made a sensational start to his career at the Merseyside club, netting a staggering 21 goals in 25 Premier League appearances.

Mohamed Salah has been named as Goal's Arab Player of the Year for 2017 🏆https://t.co/xN5bElfY8B pic.twitter.com/RDqT0C6m65 — Goal (@goal) February 2, 2018

He told FourFourTwo: “I don't want to seem arrogant. But yeah, I expected it [scoring a lot of goals].

“When I was in Rome, I was comfortable there. I had two good seasons there. I was happy.

“I always try to take another chance. I always put myself under pressure.

“I didn't play for Chelsea when I was here three years ago. I came back here to show my football. I think I'm doing well.”