Deeney avoids sanction over middle-finger gesture

Watford striker Troy Deeney will face no formal action following his middle-finger gesture after scoring in Monday’s win over Chelsea.

Deeney made the obscene gesture towards the crowd after scoring a penalty to give Watford the lead in their 4-1 win.

Images of Deeney’s celebration were referred to a Football Association panel.

However, the panel could not agree on whether it was conduct deserving of a red card so no disciplinary action was recommended.

The FA said on Twitter: “Watford’s Troy Deeney will not face any formal action following his goal celebration during the game against Chelsea on Monday.

“Nevertheless, the FA will write to the player and warn him as to his future conduct.”

Deeney, 29, said his actions were a response to “transfer speculation”.

“I’ve kept quiet because I realise talking gets me in trouble” he added. “That was a case of letting everyone know I saw everything and I am still here.”

Deeney faced a ban of up to four matches after already receiving two red cards this season.

Tottenham’s Dele Alli received a one-match ban and a £3,800 fine for making a similar gesture earlier this season.

At the time, the Tottenham midfielder claimed it was aimed at England team-mate Kyle Walker and not at officials.