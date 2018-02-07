Rosenior: Mahrez is hurting his legacy

Wantaway Leicester star Riyad Mahrez may have permanently damaged his reputation at the King Power Stadium, according to Brighton defender Liam Rosenior.

Mahrez played a crucial role in the Foxes’ sensational Premier League title win in 2016, but has recently caused the club problems by refusing to play after they decided to reject Manchester City’s advances in the January transfer window.

Rosenior believes the Algerian’s decision, to effectively go on strike in protest, has tarnished the legacy he will leave behind when he eventually parts ways with the club.

“It’s a shame, because two years ago, we saw a Leicester team take this league by storm and he was right at the centre of that,” Rosenior said on Sky Sports’ The Debate show.

“He was outstanding. When you look back at your career, you look back at your legacy, and his legacy now is tarnished. For all the good work he’s done for the football club, this won’t be forgotten and the way that’s he dealt with it. And that’s a real shame.

“He’s got three, four months left of the season. Maximise that. And make sure that you leave Leicester on good terms. Because in 20 years’ time, people will still talk about the time they won the league and his name is tarnished as a player who is refusing to go and train, refusing to go and play.

“When he looks back on this situation in a few years’ time, I think he’ll be disappointed.”