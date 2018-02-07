Hammers take chance on Evra

West Ham boss David Moyes has been reunited with Patrice Evra after convincing the veteran defender to sign up until the end of the season.

The former France international played under Moyes during his ill-fated spell at Old Trafford in 2013/14 and enjoyed a glittering eight-year career in England with Manchester United.

Evra had been without a club since November when Marseille cancelled his contract for kicking a L’OM fan prior to the Europa League clash with Guimaraes in Portugal, which led to an eight-month ban from UEFA.

The 36-year-old arrived at the Hammers’ Rush Green training complex on Wednesday morning to undergo a medical ahead of penning a five-month deal.

“I’m really happy to be a Hammer, to be back in the Premier League and I love this game!” the new signing told the club’s official website. “It’s amazing to be back and I am thankful to West Ham for giving me the opportunity to do my job.

“When I wake up and know I am going to work hard, to have fun with my team-mates and give my best on the pitch, I want to say a massive thanks to West Ham, to the chairman, to the manager to all my team-mates, who have given me a nice welcome, my agent and my brother.

“I’m just happy to be here, it’s really simple. You don’t realise how lucky you are and just to wake up this morning and know I am going to train with my new team-mates made me smile!

“It happened really fast. My agent called me and told me I needed to come back [from Dubai] to London as quick as I could and I had a nice meeting with the manager, who I know from Manchester United, of course, and I met the chairman, so it was really easy.

“When you have to make a deal and money is not the issue, the deal could be done in five minutes. The main thing was for me to join West Ham and to help my team-mates to win as many games as we can.

“It was the fastest thing I have done in my life, because both parties wanted to work together, so it was very easy to make an agreement!”