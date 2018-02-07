Aubameyang: Mkhitaryan convinced me to sign

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan was instrumental in persuading him to sign for the Premier League outfit.

Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan both signed for Borussia Dortmund in July 2013 and were teammates for three years before the latter moved to Manchester United.

The Gabon international is delighted to be reunited with the Armenian at Arsenal, after completing his move from the BVB on transfer deadline day last month, and admits Mkhitaryan played a crucial role in convincing him to sign.

“It’s like [being reunited with] a brother, a good friend,” Aubameyang told the Arsenal Weekly Podcast. “We played together in the past and I’m really happy to see him again.

“He called me a few times, he asked, ‘Will you come or not?’ I said, ‘First you have to tell me if you sign or not’.

“He told me all was done and of course it was a big factor in coming here.

“We understand each other on and off the pitch, that’s why it’s easier on the pitch

“[The fans] have to be happy [to see us together], we will do our best of course like we did in the past.”