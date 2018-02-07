Hammers deny Moyes exit claims

West Ham says that David Moyes’ future at the club will only be decided at the end of the season despite reports he will depart regardless of the club’s league position.

The former Everton and Manchester United manager joined the Toffees on a six-month deal in November, having taken over from Slaven Bilic with the club in desperate trouble at the foot of the table.

The Club has responded to a recent report regarding our manager. https://t.co/61L0b2gF1l — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) February 6, 2018

While Moyes has enjoyed some notable scalps and lifted the Hammers away from the bottom three, a poor run of form in recent weeks has seen the club pegged back to just three points from the relegation places, prompting reports of his imminent departure.

But a statement released by the club denied this claim: “As previously stated on a number of occasions, the club and David Moyes agreed a deal until the end of the 2017/18 season, at which point both parties will sit down and discuss the future.

“Until then, the board and David Moyes will continue to work closely together, with the manager having full responsibility of footballing matters and the full support of the board.

“Everyone’s sole focus is on trying to achieve results for West Ham United.”

Angry fans vented their frustrations at Moyes after the 3-1 away defeat to Brighton on Saturday.