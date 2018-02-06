Lazio have agreement with De Vrij

Lazio are confident of securing Stefan de Vrij to a new deal, although an issue with the defender’s agency is causing a hitch to proceedings.

The Netherlands international has been linked with a move away from Stadio Olimpico after entering the final six months of his contract.

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly looking to bring De Vrij to the Premier League next season, but the Rome outfit are keen to retain his services.

Biancocelesti sporting director Igli Tare revealed the club have reached an agreement with the 25-year-old centre-back over an extension, but are waiting to hear back from his representatives.

“I prefer not to talk about this tonight, there will be a communique soon to that effect,” Tare told Mediaset Premium. “It’s more in than out though.

“There is complete agreement with the player, the problem is with his agency but these are bureaucratic matters. It’s a never-ending story but we’ll decide soon.”