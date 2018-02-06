‘Mahrez deserves a bigger club’

Algeria coach Rabah Madjer says Riyad Mahrez must keep working hard while also insisting the player deserves a better club than Leicester.

Mahrez has been missing from the Foxes last two matches, the 2-1 defeat to Everton and the 1-1 draw with Swansea.

He was absent from training towards the end of last week after his reported move to Manchester City failed to materialise.

Unless there is a dramatic turnaround in his behaviour this week, it is unlikely Mahrez will face the Citizens on Saturday.

While Madjer is adamant that the 26-year-old needs to leave Leicester, he did acknowledged the part the Foxes had played in the player’s development.

He told Goal: “Mahrez currently deserves better than Leicester. But we must not forget that it was Leicester who put him on the right track.

“I think a serious conversation with his board is needed. He wants to go to a bigger club in the English league. I do not know what really happened about his transfer.

“Me, I advise him to resume training and work hard, even if the transfer has not been resolved.”