Kompany not giving up at City

Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany says he’s not thinking about a move away from the club despite his recent struggles.

The Belgian centre-back has been plagued by injuries in recent years, and will now consider himself fourth-choice after Aymeric Laporte arrived from Athletic Bilbao to join John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi as the other options in central defence.

“That’s not even a debate,” he told reporters when asked if he would consider a transfer away from Manchester.

“If you’re fit, you have many options and a lot of clubs. If you’re not fit, you don’t have many opportunities and not many clubs.

“If I stay fit, I’ll want to play football at City. And if I’m not fit, I won’t have other options. I don’t know if I could muster the same motivation elsewhere.

“It may seem that I’m high maintenance, but I’m a good professional and I work so hard on my return. The longer I’m available, the more chance I’ll get to play more matches.”

Kompany’s next chance to feature for City will be against Leicester on Saturday, but he is also thinking about his chances with Belgium at this year’s World Cup in Russia.

“The opportunity for us is great – but we still have work to do,” he said. “In 2014 and 2016, we had a right to failure, because we had a young team.

“But over the next few years, we can’t use that excuse. We need to be tactically stronger, which will help us physically and technically.”