Courtois: Chelsea defeats raise questions

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois admits it will be a big test for the players to overcome their poor form, following a 4-1 defeat at Watford on Monday.

Troy Deeney slotted a penalty to put the Hornets in front at Vicarage Road, but Eden Hazard equalised in the 82nd minute. However, three late goals from Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu, and Roberto Pereyra secured a comfortable victory for the hosts.

The defeat was Chelsea’s third in four games, across all competitions, after losing at Arsenal and at home to Bournemouth, and Courtois has urged the Blues to pull together before their next clash with West Brom on February 12.

“We believe in him [Antonio Conte] and we believe in our team. We have two bad results and we just try to get back, regroup and just continue.

“We showed that we wanted to fight even with 10 men and that shows we have character, but when you lose twice like that it is not good and there are questions raised, but we go back to training with the manager, and training well and turn this situation around.

“Obviously we are disappointed with the two results we have had in the last week, obviously it is not good but we have to regroup in training, have heads high and continue the hard work and just continue what we were doing.

“We have now two bad losses but we are a team with the manager, and everyone is positive about that, and we will try to do our best to win next week.”