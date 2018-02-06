Antonio Conte: What has gone wrong?

Richard Hazeldine takes a look at the reasons for the sudden decline in fortunes of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte amid rumours he is about to be sacked.

Antonio Conte could well be on his way out of Stamford Bridge following Monday night’s disastrous defeat to Watford.

The 4-1 drubbing at Vicarage Road means that Conte’s Chelsea have now won just two of their last 10 games, piling the pressure on the shoulders of the Italian as the season enters a crucial phase.

It’s hard to believe that this is largely the same squad that was so devastatingly effective last season, as it swept all challengers aside to claim the Premier League title at a canter.

So where did it all go wrong?

The first sign of problems came in the summer with the Diego Costa fiasco.

Conte apparently texted the club’s top scorer telling him that he was no longer wanted. This very public falling out led to a protracted transfer saga and the kind of bad press and negative publicity that no club or manager wants.

Alvaro Morata eventually arrived as Costa’s replacement, and although he is a great striker in his own right, he lacks the toughness and willing that made Costa so effective as Conte’s and attacking battering ram.

As if falling out with one of last season’s title-winning stars wasn’t enough, Conte then went and did exactly the same a few weeks into the new season – Brazilian defensive lynchpin David Luiz the victim this time, dropped and frozen out following an argument with Conte about tactics.

However valid the reasons were to exile two of Chelsea’s most experienced and important squad members, the manner in which this was carried out called into question Conte’s man-management skills and probably sowed discord among the rest of the squad.

Add to that the bizarre decision (Conte’s or not) to sell Nemanja Matic and the failure of several new signings, including Matic’s supposed replacement Tiemoue Bakayoko to settle, and things have gradually started to go wrong on the pitch as well as off.

And while club owners may have been prepared to back Conte in his disputes with players as long as results continued to be favourable, now things have started to take a downturn they may not be as generous in their support. Their apparent failure to back him fully in the recent January transfer window a sign that perhaps change may be in the offing.

Another interesting facet to the story is that the team’s current poor run of form began at almost the exact time that Conte’s slow-burning war of words with former Blues boss Jose Mourinho reignited, the rivals clashing after Mourinho accused Conte of acting like a clown a few days into the new year.

And while the current Chelsea manager’s preoccupation with his predecessor may not have had anything to do with the drastic change in the team’s fortunes, it certainly hasn’t helped his mental state.

In recent weeks, Conte has cut an increasingly frustrated, bewildered and bedraggled figure in press conferences, failing miserably to reassure or put a brave face on his team’s rapid loss of form.

The Mourinho affair also injects a tragic element of irony into the story should the expected happen and Conte be jettisoned given that in the summer he made pointed remarks about the need to avoid ‘a Mourinho season’.

A phrase that may well become the epitaph to his Chelsea career.