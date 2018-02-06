Van Dijk tackles critics head on

Liverpool’s big-money signing Virgil van Dijk has said he is unconcerned about the extra attention he is getting following his record-breaking transfer.

The Dutch international defender broke the record for the world’s most expensive defender last month when he made the £75m switch to Anfield from Southampton, with many touting him as the man to solve Jurgen Klopp’s defensive woes.

After four appearances the results have been mixed, with some solid performances and also one or two errors, including giving away a last-minute penalty in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Still, Van Dijk said he accepts that his price tag will make him a target for critics.

“I can’t do anything about that,” said the 26-year old. “Obviously, there are so many eyes on me but I am just keeping my head down and playing.

“Everybody can say what they want but I am working hard every day and I am getting back to where I need to be with the help of everyone here. I am just doing my thing.

“I know because I made such a big step right now, for a lot of money, everything is going to analysed.

“No one is going to look at the good things that you do. Everybody is going to watch the bad things and that is how it is. But I will discuss it with the people who want to make me better, who can make me better, that is the manager and the players around me.

“If they think it is right that is good then that is the way forward.”