Premier League considering winter break

The Premier League could introduce a winter break as part of its next television rights deal.

The subject of a winter break has long been discussed as the top leagues in Spain, Italy, Germany, and France all take a break around Christmas and the New Year.

Pundits and managers have often said that the lack of a winter break affects the chances of British teams in the Champions League.

The Football Association has previously stated that any changes to the fixture schedule would be impossible until the current television deal runs out in 2019.

Talks about a mid-season pause have been going on for several months.

It is believed that the break would take place in January and would not affect the traditional festive fixture schedule.

Don’t believe in a winter break for the Premier League because clubs would only play friendlies abroad. But two games in 48 hours is madness this game is awful #TOTWHU #TOTvWHU — Neil Fissler (@neilfissler) January 4, 2018

Details of the next Premier League TV rights deal are expected to be announced next week.

The deal will cover 2019 to 2022.

A statement from the EPL said: “The Premier League has been in discussions with the FA and EFL for several months regarding the challenges of the increasingly congested English football calendar and ways in which we can work together to ease fixture congestion while also giving players a mid-season break.”

“Provided space can be found in the calendar, we are open to this in principle and will continue constructive discussions with our football stakeholders to seek a workable solution.”