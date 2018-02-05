Watford add to Chelsea and Conte’s woes

Watford put a lacklustre Chelsea to the sword with a comprehensive 4-1 victory at Vicarage Road on Monday to hand Javi Gracia his first win as manager.

Watford 4 Chelsea 1 Bakayoko picks up two bookings

Deeney opens scoring from the spot

Hazard restores parity late on

Janmaat, Deulofeu and Pereyra seal win

Match Summary

Gracia’s side had the better chances throughout and opened the scoring through Troy Deeney just before half-time after Tiemoue Bakayoko had been sent off for the Blues a few minutes earlier.

There was late drama as Eden Hazard levelled matters with eight minutes remaining, before Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra wrapped up a stunning win in the closing stages.

Full Report

The hosts made all the running in the first half as Antonio Conte’s side struggled to get a foothold in the game and managed no shots on target before the break.

A poor clearance from the Blues presented Abdoulaye Doucoure with a chance on eight minutes, but the midfielder dragged his shot wide of the left post from 19 yards out.

Deulofeu then threatened moments later when he fired into the side-netting after being played in by Janmaat on the right, while Deeney failed to make clean contact at the back post from the resulting corner as the ball went well wide of the target.

The visitors’ first sniff at goal came on 12 minutes as the ball dropped for Willian from Victor Moses’ blocked cross, but the Brazilian snatched at his shot which flew well over the crossbar.

The 30th-minute dismissal of Bakayoko made their lives that much more difficult. Both of the midfielder’s bookings appeared to be harsh, although he received his marching orders for catching Richarlison in a 50-50 tackle.

Richarlison tested Thibaut Courtois with a curling effort from 20 yards out after playing a one-two with Doucoure in the 35th minute, before Watford took a deserved lead six minutes later.

Deulofeu latched onto a through-ball from Janmaat and went down under a sliding challenge from Courtois to earn a penalty, which was dispatched by Deeney.

Pedro wasted the opportunity to restore parity in stoppage time when he blazed over from 16 yards out after being fed by Moses, who broke forward on the counter.

It was more of the same in the second half as the Hornets continued to take the game to the Premier League champions. Deulofeu curled a shot just wide of the right post from 20 yards out on the hour mark and Richarlison flashed an effort narrowly past the far post from outside the area on the left within seconds.

Janmaat failed to hit the target from inside the box with his left foot two minutes later and Doucoure forced Courtois into a good save from 18 yards out after surging forward from the centre-circle on 66 minutes.

FT | #watfordfc 4-1 Chelsea A thoroughly deserved win in Javi Gracia's first home game! Deeney (pen), Janmaat, Deulofeu & Pereyra with the goals! COME ON!!!! Listen live ⤵️https://t.co/MVTxcdM2TV pic.twitter.com/ISHtMd8jnq — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) February 5, 2018

Jose Holebas stung the palms of Courtois with a venomous strike from distance on the left 11 minutes later, before Cesc Fabregas finally drew Orestis Karnezis into a save on 81 minutes following a good passing move involving Eden Hazard and Cesar Azpilicueta, whose dummy set the midfielder up inside the box.

Hazard kept the Blues’ hopes alive with a brilliant equaliser a minute later as he received a pass from David Luiz and shifted to his right before curling an effort into the bottom-right corner of the net from 21 yards out.

Deulofeu almost found an instant response, but he stabbed the ball wide of the far post from 16 yards out after latching onto Etienne Capoue’s through-ball, although Janmaat put the Hornets back in front on 84 minutes as he cut inside from the right and played a one-two with Pereyra before shooting across Courtois with his left foot to score.

Deulofeu capped off a stunning home debut when he advanced on goal and beat Courtois with the aid of a deflection from Gary Cahill two minutes from time.

3 – Chelsea have lost consecutive Premier League games by a margin of 3+ goals for the first time since October 1995 (1-4 vs Man Utd and 0-3 vs Blackburn). Humbled. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 5, 2018

There was still time for Pereyra to seal a convincing win at the death when he picked out the left corner of the net with a super strike from an acute angle on the right.