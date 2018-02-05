Deulofeu takes aim at Chelsea

Watford’s new forward Gerard Deulofeu is urging an aggressive performance in Monday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea at Vicarage Road.

Having made his debut for the Hornets in Wednesday’s draw against Stoke City, the Spaniard was mulling their chances against a Blues side recently beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth.

"We have to win, we play at home and we have to fight because Chelsea is a top team in Europe," Deulofeu said. "The game will be difficult, but we will play for the win.

"On one part, they come here with a loss but also when a team loses one game, the next game they want to react and win. What we need to do is fight and be aggressive for 90 minutes. We play at home with our fans. We want to play good, take confidence and take three points.

"We have to play more compact against Chelsea, they are a good team and they play well. But we will have our options and chances to score. We need to be intelligent and compact as a team, but we have got to fight because if you don't fight you can't win."

Watford are Deulofeu’s second English team after a spell with Everton between 2015 and 2017, and he admits that he wasn’t featuring often enough after returning to boyhood club Barcelona, scoring only once in 10 appearances.

"When I came to Barcelona I knew," he said. "I knew Neymar, Messi and Suarez were in the team. After Neymar was gone, in comes Dembele and Coutinho.

"If you want to be in the top teams, you know you have competition in your place. I was playing in Barcelona, I played a lot of games.

"For the last couple of months I don't play anything, and I don't have confidence. That is my solution – to come here for confidence and minutes, and to help Watford. I'm confident in Watford, and confident in myself."