Conte wants more support from Blues

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte wants reassurances from the club amid tabloid speculation that his time in London is coming to an end.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s Premier League match against Watford, the Italian says it wouldn’t take much for the Blues to put the rumours to bet.

"I must be honest, when there are these type of rumours or speculation after the first game of the season against Burnley… Maybe I'd like the club to prepare a statement for me, no, to say they trust me in my work and my job," Conte said.

"But, at the same time, I know this never happened in the past, so why should I hope for something different? But, for sure, I'd like to have a statement of support against this speculation. The challenge is that, in the past, this never happened.

"So it's a big challenge to change the approach now. But, for sure, I'd be glad. You only have one person to speak."

While Conte is rumoured to be on the way out of Stamford Bridge, his fellow Italian Maurizio Sarri is the latest to be linked with the Chelsea job, despite imminent talks on a new deal with Napoli.

"I want to focus on other issues right now, so someone will meet with the president over the next few days and listen to the proposal on my behalf," Sarri told Mediaset Premium. "There's no problem between Aurelio and I, so it's not an issue."