Pochettino defends penalty calls

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has spoken in defence of the two penalties awarded during Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

Harry Kane saw his first effort from the spot saved by Loris Karius after earning it himself, but scored on his second attempt to level the scores in the fifth minute of added time.

"I think it's important to recognise and congratulate them because it's a very difficult job for them," Pochettino said.

"It's true that in these moments it was difficult to know if they were right and then in the changing room I confirmed that they were right in every single decision.

"Sometimes we complain about them, not me because I decided a long time ago to stop complaining about the referee, but I think when they are right and show character.

Mohamed Salah had struck twice for the Reds, the first giving them an early lead and the second arriving in stoppage time, either side of a ferocious strike from Victor Wanyama.

"Fantastic performance," Pochettino said. "I think everyone that watched the game, watched a fantastic game from both teams. It was exciting to watch this kind of game.

"And yes, my team I think played so well. In the second half we were fantastic against a team that is so difficult when they are ahead.

"And I think the control was amazing, the performance was amazing. I think the feeling now in the changing rooms is that we dropped two points."