Klopp puzzled by penalty decisions

Jürgen Klopp blasted the officials on Sunday after a controversial injury-time penalty saw Tottenham earn a point in an action-packed 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Klopp said he would be hit with “the biggest fine in world football” if he said what he really thought about Harry Kane’s 95th-minute penalty – his 100th Premier League goal – after assistant referee Ed Smart called Virgil van Dijk up for a kick on Spurs substitute Erik Lamela.

Referee Jon Moss had initially waved play on before talking to Smart and then changing his mind. Moss had also consulted the assistant over another penalty given to Spurs 10 minutes earlier, when Kane had initially appeared to be offside. That penalty was saved by Liverpool keeper Lorius Karius.

Mohamed Salah had earlier scored his 20th and 21st league goals to put Klopp’s side ahead on two occasions, sandwiching Victor Wanyama’s stunning equaliser.

“It’s not a penalty,” Klopp said. “I’ve heard Lamela was offside with one leg, running into Virgil van Dijk. Virgil sees him at the last moment, stops the movement but still touches him. Lamela is already on the way down. The referee says keep on going and the linesman makes the decision. That’s what everybody saw.

This is Twitter. Full of idiots. Anyone who can't see that VVD gifts Spurs the 2nd penalty needs a trip to Spec Savers. pic.twitter.com/PS14WLcKQ2 — Jonathan Knight (@ChessMasterK) February 4, 2018

“It was obviously not his day. The first penalty, it was one of the clearest offside situations I have seen. Unless there’s a new rule. Is there?

“When the ball left the foot of the Tottenham player, Harry Kane is offside. This situation has never changed. Dejan touched it. My defence put Kane offside, that’s good defending. I don’t know what they discussed this time, I would be really interested what the referee and assistant were saying.”

Klopp suggested that Spurs players had dived and “wanting to go down”.

“It was not a dive of Lamela. He jumped in the situation, he wanted the contact. He didn’t look back in the situation; he didn’t even look at the ball.

“I am angry but I can’t change anything. What’s my job now – to create headlines? To be punished? To pay a fine?

“If I say what I think, I would pay the biggest fine in world football. That makes absolutely no sense. I have no problem with people making mistakes but, if you don’t see the situation, step aside.

“At the end I’ve learned something new and now people will think I know nothing about football because I thought it was offside. But the second one, it’s not about who is where. In the 93rd minute you whistle a penalty when you are 100% sure.

“There were no other incidents in the box apart from the Alli situation. It’s clear in these situations the opposition wants to go down, wants to cause these type of problems.”

Unsurprisingly, Mauricio Pochettino had a differing opinion, the Argentine congratulating Moss on his performance, saying the match officials “were right in every single decision.”

“Sometimes you complain but, when they are right and show character, I think it is important to recognise and congratulate them, because they have a difficult job.”

Fans were also divided in their opinions.

I was in the Kop today and watched an enthralling game with 2 sides going for the win, on reflection Spurs were very good and prob deserved the point albeit with the rub of the green on both penalty decisions, the battle for the top four will go all the way — Kloppite (@stevesum61) February 4, 2018

Both of Spurs penalties shouldn’t have been given Penalty 1, could Kane have stayed on his feet.? Yes he could, therefore he chose to go down so cheated Penalty 2, the Spurs player flung himself infront of VVD to make sure he kicked him so cheating again#LFC #THFC #MOTD2 — Stud dô Tart (@BlueTweeter69) February 4, 2018

Spurs should’nt have had one penalty let alone 2! — Adam Sullivan (@AdamSul28767270) February 4, 2018

Just me that thinks both of Spurs’ penalty calls were correct? — Rob (@AKA_RobDockerty) February 4, 2018

While some fans suggested that the linesman was a Spurs fan.

Why's he celebrating the Spurs penalty?! pic.twitter.com/ZtY3GOpePn — The Anfield Chat (@TheAnfieldChat) February 4, 2018

