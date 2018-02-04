Kane joins 100-club with late equaliser

Harry Kane bagged his 100th Premier League goal as Tottenham twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool 2 Tottenham 2

Salah scores after just three minutes

Wanyama cracker levels matters

Kane earns and misses controversial penalty

Salah strikes again for hosts late on

Kane equalises with last-gasp penalty

100 @premierleague goals – congratulations from everyone at the Club to @HKane on a magnificent achievement. 🙌#OneOfOurOwn pic.twitter.com/bfHORz8uSG — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 4, 2018

Match Summary

Jurgen Klopp’s side got off to the best possible start when Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock in the third minute. They were the better team in the first half, but Spurs improved markedly in the second half and scored a deserved equaliser through Victor Wanyama.

The Reds thought they had won it in the final minute when Salah scored again, but Kane made amends for his earlier miss from the spot as he restored parity with a stoppage-time penalty.

Full Report

Mauricio Pochettino’s men got a taste of their own medicine as they conceded after just three minutes on Merseyside following a long ball upfield that wasn’t dealt with.

Salah was the recipient of a loose touch from Eric Dier, which put the Egyptian through on goal and he picked out the bottom-right corner of the net from 14 yards out.

But despite the early goal, the first half failed to live up to expectations. James Milner had Hugo Lloris worried with a shot that deflected off Davinson Sanchez and looped just wide of the left post on 18 minutes.

Roberto Firmino then went close midway through the first half with a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross that drifted past the left post.

Virgil van Dijk threatened twice in the space of a minute just after the half-hour mark as he directed a header well over the crossbar from a free-kick on the left before forcing Lloris into a save with another header from a set-piece in the 34th minute.

The visitors hardly had a sniff at goal in the opening 45 minutes, although Moussa Dembele tested Loris Karius with a venomous strike from 19 yards out five minutes before half-time.

The roles were reversed in the second half as the north Londoners made all the running. Dele Alli released Son Heung-Min on the left in the 59th minute and the South Korean tried to slot the ball underneath Karius, who came up with the save at close range.

Kane leapt well at a 75th-minute corner to head over the bar under pressure from Karius, whose poor punch five minutes later presented Spurs with the equaliser. Wanyama made an instant impact from the bench as he ran onto the clearance and arrowed the ball into the top-left corner of the goal from 22 yards out.

There was much more late drama to come, however, as Spurs were awarded a controversial penalty five minutes from time after the intervention of the assistant referee. Alli looked to play in Kane, who was offside, but Dejan Lovren attempted to make a clearance and only got a slight touch on the ball to let in the striker.

Kane appeared to be caught by Karius, although contact was minimal at best. After a lengthy discussion between the officials, the spot-kick was awarded, which was saved by the Reds keeper after Kane went down the middle.

Parity lasted just five minutes, though, as Salah struck at the death for what seemed to be the winner. The Pharaoh’s star picked up the ball on the right and made his way into the box before beating Loris with a fine finish from close range on the right.

It wasn’t over yet. Spurs won another penalty in stoppage time when Van Dijk caught Eric Lamela on the back of the leg inside the box. Kane made no mistake this time around as he sent Karius the wrong way to steal a point.