Big Match Preview: Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur could move above Liverpool into third place on the Premier League standings with all three points at Anfield on Sunday.

Premier League

4 February 2018

Matchday 26

Kickoff: 18:30

Venue: Anfield

Referee: J. Moss

Assistants: E. Smart, A. Halliday

Fourth officials: M. Atkinson

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Liverpool 153 71 39 43

Tottenham 153 43 39 71

Previous encounter:

Tottenham 4-1 Liverpool (22/10/2017) Premier League

Tottenham goalscorers: H. Kane (4′, 56′), Son Heung-Min (12′), D. Alli (45′)



Liverpool goalscorer: M. Salah (24′)

Players to watch:

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Emre Can have all been in fine form for the Reds this season, but it may well be at the back were this game is won or lost for Liverpool, meaning Jurgen Klopp’s defence will need to be at the top of their game against a fierce Spurs attack.

Harry Kane remains the London’s side main goal threat, alongside Dane Christian Eriksen, and South Korean striker Son Heung-Min. Spurs fans will also be eager to see new winger Lucas Moura in action although he isn’t expected to feature in this game.

Team form and manager quotes:

Klopp’s third-placed Liverpool were on an unbeaten run that lasted 18 games and included a 4-3 victory over the previously unbeaten Manchester City, before they lost 1-0 to Swansea and 3-2 to West Brom, ahead of a more convincing 3-0 defeat of Huddersfield Town last time out.

Tottenham are, meanwhile, unbeaten in nine games, and come into this clash in fifth place with 48 points, just two less than their opponents this weekend, having last beaten Manchester United 2-0.

Ahead of this weekend’s game, Klopp told the press: “The Tottenham game at Wembley was not a good game from us. They had a good start, good middle of the game and good finish – that’s why they won the game.

“But it’s absolutely nothing to do with the next game. (With) the situation in the table, our targets and what we want to do and where we want to finish the season, it is clear it is a very important game.

“These are six-point games and the only advantage one team can have in a situation like this is to play at home, at Anfield in this case. That’s really good and I’m looking forward to it.”

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino added: “It’s always tough, always a special atmosphere and for me, Liverpool have one of the best squads in England and Europe.

“They have amazing players, manager and coaching staff and they are so competitive. We need to enjoy it but at the same time we need to be strong and try to replicate the same level of performance.

“It’s a big game like Manchester United, Arsenal…every Premier League game is big. The level of the opponent is massive and it’s important because it’s about the race for the top four – like it was against United – and so important to take the three points.”

Team news:

Adam Lallana (thigh) is a doubt for Liverpool but Virgil van Dijk is expected back after being rested.

Ragnar Klavan and Nathaniel Clyne remain sidelined.

Serge Aurier (ankle), Harry Winks (ankle) and Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) may all return for Spurs after recovering from their respective injuries.