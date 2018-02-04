Premier League

Guardiola backs Sterling after shocking miss

Pep Guardiola said Raheem Sterling will refind his scoring touch after the forward’s terrible miss in Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Burnley.

City were leading 1-0 thanks to Danilo’s 22nd-minute goal when the England forward missed a sitter, bundling the ball wide from two yards after Kyle Walker’s cross found him totally unmarked.

The 19-goal forward was substituted shortly afterward, although Guardiola said his shocking miss was not behind the decision.

“No I didn’t change him for that reason,” the Spaniard said afterwards. “No, it is football. [On the] next day he is going to score a goal.

“He scored in the 96th minute against Southampton – today he missed one chance. That is football. That can happen.

“It is not the first time people miss one chance but it was not just Raheem, it was a lot this game. When we arrived for the last action and we were not able to do that.”

The miss sparked Burnley into life, and they grabbed an 82nd minute equaliser through Johann Gudmundsson.

Despite the late equaliser, Guardiola said he was proud of side.

“It was an outstanding performance,” he added. “We are sad for the dropped two points but to come here and play the way we played is almost impossible.

“We controlled the long balls. We made an amazing build-up. To do it against Burnley, it is so complicated.

“We played with a huge personality. In the top level, you have to score goals and we were not able to do that.”

Fans were also willing to forgive Sterling.

Can you forgive him?

Comments