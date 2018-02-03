Arsenal demolish Everton

An Aaron Ramsey hat-trick saw Arsenal to a thoroughly dominating 5-1 win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Arsenal 5 Everton 1

Ramsey bags a hattrick

Koscielny nets the second

Aubameyang scores on debut

Calvert-Lewin nets a consolation goal

Match Summary

Ramsey opened the scoring in just the sixth minute before Lorent Koscielny made it 2-0 eight minutes later. The Wales international put Arsenal three-nil up in just the 19th minute with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang adding the fourth on debut on 37 minutes, from an offside position.

Everton eventually managed to pull one back through Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 64th minute, just after replacing former Gunner Theo Walcott, but Arsenal’s four-goal advantage was restored when Ramsey completed his hat-trick in the 74th minute as the home side cruised to a comprehensive win.

Full Report

Everton were made to pay for some bizarre team selection by Sam Allardyce that saw both Gylfi Sigurdsson and Wayne Rooney left out of the starting XI. The Toffees were completely bullied in midfield and could not get their feet on the ball.

With so much of the possession, it came as no surprise when Arsenal took the lead just six minutes into the game. New signings Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan combined to set up Ramsey around six yards out and he made no mistake with a cool finish.

Mkhitaryan then went close himself from about 25 yards out before some more slack defending allowed Aubameyang in, but his shot was well blocked by Ashley Williams.

However, the home fans would not have to wait long for a second. From the resulting corner, Shkodran Mustafi headed the ball across the face of goal for his central defensive partner Koscielny to nod home on the stretch from close range in the 14th minute.

Chances were coming thick and fast and it was soon 3-0, this time with lady luck deciding to turn her back on Everton as Ramsey lined up a long-range shot, that can be kindly described as speculative, which took a deflection off Eliaquim Mangala to beat a wrong-footed Jordan Pickford in the 19th minute.

Number four was bit more delayed but no less surprising. The Toffees were just unable to make an impact on the game in the first half. Once again, they can consider themselves lucky, as Aubameyang was clearly offside when played through by Mkhitaryan, but the Gabon international’s chipped finish was sublime.

Nacho Monreal hit the crossbar before a double block was needed to stop consecutive shots from Mkhitaryan and Monreal, as things threatened to get ugly for Everton.

Thankfully for their traveling support, they were revitalised after half-time, with Walcott looking especially impressive against his former employers.

In what at the time seemed another strange decision from Allardyce, he hauled Walcott off for Calvert-Lewin in the 61st minute. Walcott received a warm ovation from the home fans, which was nice to see.

Any doubts about the substitution were quickly abolished as Calvert-Lewin pulled one back for the visitors in the 61st minute. Cuco Martina lofted an inviting cross into the box and the striker was able to get above Mustafi and head it past a diving Petr Cech.

However, any relief Everton might have felt with their consolation goal was wiped out in the 74th minute when Ramsey completed the first hat-trick of his career, literally seconds before he was due to be substituted.

Mkhitaryan once again the supplier, dragging the ball across the box expertly for the Wales international to run on to and slide in his third goal of the match.