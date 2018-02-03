Mousset strike seals comeback win

Lys Mousset’s first ever Premier League goal was enough to secure Bournemouth a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Stoke in the Premier League on Saturday.

Bournemouth 2 Stoke 1

Shaqiri opens scoring

Hosts denied penalty

King levels matters

Mousset steals the points

Match Summary

Stoke City got off to a fantastic start, taking the lead through Xherdan Shaqiri in just the fifth minute of the game.

However, after much toil, the hosts were able to draw level through Josh King in the 70th minute before Mousset netted for the first time in the Premier League nine minutes later to complete the comeback win for his side.

Full Report

The Potters could not have hoped for a better start, catching their hosts completely off-guard with their early-game aggression.

They were rewarded just five minutes into the game with new signing Papa Ndiaye playing a delightful ball into the box onto Shaqiri’s head at the back post and the winger made no mistake from close range to make it 1-0.

Bournemouth responded immediately with Jordan Ibe blasting the ball into the side-netting.

Stoke nearly made it 2-0 as a defensive error allowed Peter Crouch to grab hold of the ball and play Ndiaye in, but the midfielder’s effort wizzed inches wide of the upright.

The home side should have been level around the 36th minute when King crossed the ball in to Ibe at the back post, but Erik Pieters was somehow able to get across to block the tap in before crashing into the goal.

A minute later they had a loud appeal for a penalty when Callum Wilson was bundled over in the box, but the referee saw no infringement.

They continued to pressure after the break with King blasting the ball at Jack Butland just seconds after the restart, but the England international made a good save.

The match then shifted back in Stoke’s favour with Crouch fluffing two good chances before Wilson then fizzed a shot across the face of the Potters goal.

The home side finally found a way past Butland in the 70th minute with Lewis Cook sliding a ball into the box for King, who took a touch before blasting the ball into the back of the net.

Just nine minutes later they were at it again with Ibe lofting a wonderful free-kick to Mousset at the back post and the young Frenchman nodded home his first ever Premier League goal to earn his side all three points.