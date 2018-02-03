Swansea keep survival hopes alive

Swansea extended their unbeaten run to four matches after coming from a goal down to earn a 1-1 Premier League draw with Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Leicester City 1 Swansea City 1

Riyad Mahrez left out

Vardy nets a 17th minute opener

Fernandez equalises in the 53rd minute

Eight points from the last four matches for Swansea

Match Summary

The Foxes were on top throughout the first half and could well have had more than the one goal lead at the break. The Swans were far more positive after half-time and soon got the game back on level terms, although a strong Leicester finish saw Carlos Carvalhal’s team having to fight hard for their point.

Full Report

After a scrappy start to the game, the home side began to stamp their authority on proceedings and they took the lead in the 17th minute when Kelechi Iheanacho showed great skill to find a pass to put Jamie Vardy in on goal on the left hand side; the England striker finishing with a typically clinical low shot in at the far post.

Marc Albrighton then tested Lukasz Fabianski with a well struck drive midway through the half before Iheanacho had his 29th minute shot cleared off the line by Alfie Mawson after Fabianski had blocked Fousseni Diabate’s initial effort.

Leicester were again denied a goal just a minute later when Wilfred Ndidi’s chipped effort was ruled out for off-sides.

Swansea ended the half with a bit more purpose, but did not trouble home keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Having failed to add to their tally, the Foxes found themselves back on level terms eight minutes after half-time when Federico Fernandez climbed strongly in the box to head in a Ki Sung-Yeung corner kick.

Buoyed by their goal, the visiting side showed more of a threat on attack, although it was the Foxes who had the next chance when Diabate sent a 63rd minute shot marginally wide of the target.

And as the game moved into the final 20 minutes the home side regained the upper-hand and were close to restoring their lead when Harry Maguire put a 76th minute header into the side-netting.

The hosts pushed for a winner in the closing stages, but Swansea defended solidly and Fabianski was not tested again as they held on for a point on the road.