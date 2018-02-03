Sanchez scores in win over Terriers

Alexis Sanchez scored on his home debut and Romelu Lukaku also got on the scoresheet as Manchester United beat Huddersfield 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United 2 Huddersfield Town 0

Pogba starts on the bench

Terriers show no attacking ambition

Lukaku fires United in front

Sanchez scores on rebound after penalty save

Match Summary

After an even first half, Lukaku gave United the lead as he turned a good cross from Juan Mata into the back of the net.

Sanchez then added the second as he converted a penalty on the follow-up attempt after Jonas Lossl saved his initial effort.

Full Report

Jose Mourinho made a few changes to the team that lost to Tottenham on Wednesday, which included dropping Paul Pogba to the bench while Scott McTominay earned a rare league start.

Jesse Lingard had United’s first chance of the match as he picked up a partial clearance before driving a low left-footed effort that Jonas Lossl held well.

The hosts had a huge penalty appeal on 20 minutes when McTominay was completely taken out by Terence Kongolo in an aerial challenge inside the box, but somehow referee Stuart Atwell did not point to the spot.

Sanchez then almost broke the deadlock as he received the ball on the edge of the box before cutting inside and hitting a good shot which Lossl saved well at his right post.

The Terriers were dealt a big blow when Philip Biling was forced off injured and had to be replaced by Aaron Mooy after 35 minutes.

The teams went into the half-time break on even terms. United were the better side but the visitors were well organised at the back and kept them at bay.

Mourinho’s men eventually found their opener through Lukaku. Mata whipped in a good cross from the left and the Belgian striker hit it first time to beat Lossl and open the scoring.

Sanchez got cleaned out inside the box 10 minutes later and this time Atwell awarded the penalty, which was taken by the Chilean, who saw Lossl deny him from 12 yards out, but he made no mistake with the follow-up.

Lukaku had a chance to add a third when Antonio Valencia found him inside the box, but the striker couldn’t keep his shot down as it sailed over the crossbar.