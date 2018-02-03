Burnley earn late draw against City

A late goal from Johann Berg Gudmundsson cancelled out Danilo’s early strike as Burnley earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Manchester City at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Burnley 1 Manchester City 1

Danilo opens scoring with stunner

Ederson denies Mee and Lennon

Sterling misses at point-blank range

Gudmundsson snatches equaliser late on

Match Summary

Danilo put the Citizens ahead as a short corner was worked towards him by Bernardo Silva and the full-back let loose a delightful strike that curled past Nick Pope into the top-right corner.

In the last 10 minutes, Johann Gudmundsson met Matthew Lowton’s cross first time to beat Ederson and grab a deserved equaliser.

Full Report

City’s first chance of the game came in the 14th minute as Bernardo Silva flicked a cross into the box and a deflection off Ben Mee almost saw the ball fall to Vincent Kompany, but the defender couldn’t get a touch on it.

They opened the scoring just after 20 minutes through Danilo. Kevin De Bruyne played a short corner to Silva, who then rolled it across to Danilo and the Brazilian took a touch before curling a stunning effort beyond Pope.

The Clarets looked to equalise as Jack Cork lofted a good cross into the box and Mee hit a first-time volley towards the bottom corner which forced a great save out of Ederson.

A few minutes later, it was Mee again who came close as he rose to meet a cross, but could not keep his effort on target and then on the other end, De Bruyne tested Pope who stood tall to palm away towards Sergio Aguero, but a heavy first touch let the Argentine down.

Just before half-time, Aguero forced another save out of Pope after carrying the ball into the penalty area as the visitors went into the shed a goal to the good.

With 30 minutes to go, a Burnley set-piece allowed Gudmundsson to deliver a good cross and Mee managed to get through the City line unmarked but could not get any contact on the cross.

Ederson then pulled out a sensational save to deny Aaron Lennon, who lashed a first-time shot towards the near corner at close range, but the Brazil international managed to get a hand on it to take the ball onto the crossbar.

Raheem Sterling should have doubled City’s lead when De Bruyne played Kyle Walker in behind the defence and he squared towards Sterling, who had the easiest of tap-ins at the far post but somehow put it wide.

With just under 10 minutes to go the hosts equalised through Gudmundsson. Substitute Lowton played a great cross over the defence and Gudmundsson hit the cross on the bounce to see the ball fly past Ederson into the back of the net.

The Premier League leaders tried to push for a late winner but ultimately Sterling’s miss proved to be costly as Pep Guardiola’s side had to settle for a point.