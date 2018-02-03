Chicharito focused on Hammers survival

Javier Hernandez had his heart set on leaving West Ham in January but will now focus all his efforts to secure a place in Mexico's World Cup squad.

Chicharito has struggled for game time with the Hammers since David Moyes' appointment in November and was eager to return to former side Bayer Leverkusen to increase his chances of playing in Russia in June.

A return Germany was seemingly on the cards for the 29-year-old who is his country's record goalscorer with 49 goals in 99 appearances.

But a moved failed to materialise, and Hernandez, who has only started two Premier League games under Moyes and has only featured in three of Mexico's last six ties, says he will work hard to secure his World Cup spot.

“Perseverance is the hard work you do after getting tired of the hard work you already did” Dream it, believe it and work hard to get it! pic.twitter.com/3brMcMKfxa — Chicharito Hernandez (@CH14_) December 18, 2017

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, he said: "Yes, it was the case that I wanted to go. Not because I don't like West Ham, but because I need to have minutes on the pitch.

"The World Cup is just around the corner and I want to play. But you can see that, even though my agent says I want to go, I have been doing everything I can in a West Ham shirt to help the team.

"Against Bournemouth I scored a goal, I tried to play pretty well in the [FA] Cup [a 2-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic] and, in the last game, against Crystal Palace, I tried to do my best. I am a very professional guy and I want to do that.

"Words can come and go. Your acts are going to speak for themselves.

"Now that the window is closed I am here and trying to achieve the main goals for the club, which is to be safe from relegation. Then, in the summer, we will see."