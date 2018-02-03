Mourinho tells Fellaini to sign and shut up

Jose Mourinho has jokingly warned Marouane Fellaini to sign the deal on offer to him or risk the consequences of being injured and out of contract.

The Belgian is stalling on signing new terms with Manchester United despite having just six months left on his current deal.

After being withdrawn just seven minutes following his introduction against Spurs on Wednesday with a recurrence of the knee injury that has kept him sidelined in recent week, Mourinho told reporters that the former Everton midfielder should "sign the contract and shut up" before the full extent of the injury comes to light.

The United boss was responding to whether Fellaini was taking a risk by running down his contract, when he said: "I told him sign the contract and shut up.

"I told him don't gamble too much before you know the extent of the injury. I don't know [if he will sign an extension]."

Up next for the Red Devils is Premier League clash with Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford on Saturday.