Klopp: Liverpool priced out of spending Coutinho money

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool would have been paying over the odds if they had immediately invested the £145million recouped from the sale of Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho’s move to Barcelona at the start of the January transfer window left Liverpool with a windfall to boost their Champions League challenge.

But after splashing out £75m on centre-half Virgil van Dijk, there were no further arrivals at Anfield.

Klopp has explained the reasons behind that decision though after revealing that asking prices soared when Liverpool came calling.

“Yes, we could have done something. But we need really the right thing,” said Klopp.

“The right thing now, you don’t get. The 100 per cent right thing, only for completely crazy money that really makes no sense. I’m not even sure that would work. And in the summer it looks different.

“That’s how it is. To do something just to have any solution that makes no real sense, to be honest.

“People obviously ask ‘bring him in’ because someone is injured and you need somebody else, but then the other one is coming again and you weaken both or the third one, it makes no sense.

“In this situation, you really need to stay cool. It’s more difficult when you’ve lost two games but you need to be serious still.”