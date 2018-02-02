Man Utd hoping to bounce back v Huddersfield

After a midweek setback, Manchester United will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League at home against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Premier League

3 February 2018

Match Day 26

Kick-off 15:00BST

Venue: Old Trafford

Referee: S. Attwell

Assistants: S. Long, H. Lennard

Fourth official: M. Dean

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Man United 43 18 15 10

Huddersfield 43 10 15 18

Previous encounter:

Huddersfield Town 1-2 Manchester United 21/10/17 (Premier League)

Huddersfield goal scorers: A. Mooy (28′), L. Depoitre (33′)

Man United goal scorer: M. Rashford (78′)

Players to watch:

There are not too many United players on top of their game at the moment and it could again fall to new signing Alexis Sanchez to provide the industry and creative spark needed to get the team firing. The Chile international will be playing his third game since joining, but it’s his first at Old Trafford and it seems nicely set up for him to grab his first goal for the club.

Aaron Mooy scored last time when Huddersfield beat Man United at the John Smith’s Stadium and with his drive from midfield, the 27-year-old Australian has proved a big success for the Terriers since they gained promotion to the top-flight.

Team form and manager quotes:

After being humbled by Spurs in a 2-0 midweek defeat at Wembley and falling 15 points behind Manchester City, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is now focused on second spot.

“The [Huddersfield] game is important because we need points to be the first of the last,” he said on Friday.

“We have to try to finish second, we are in this positions all season, we were first for a few weeks and then we were always second.”

Mourinho also gave his thoughts on the game falling on the anniversary of the Munich air disaster.

“This is something that is part of my life, or part of my football culture before I become Manchester United manager and why because was such a tragedy that stayed in these last 60 years.

“So as Manchester United manager, obviously means much more. It [was] a crucial point in Manchester United history, the reaction, the strength, the union after that situation, and I think tomorrow is an amazing day to show the respect, to show the passion for the club, respect for them, the families.”

The Terriers are just one point above the relegation zone, with their early season optimism having subsided after four consecutive defeats, including Tuesday’s 3-0 home reverse against Liverpool.

Manager David Wagner feels, however, that his side still have the fight needed to rectify the situation.

“I see effort, I see a commitment and attitude, togetherness – everything you need at first,” said the German. “Confidence is not the highest. If you have a lot of defeats there is no question about that.

“The good thing is we don’t like where we are and we have this period where we don’t collect points, but we are not surprised. This is not unexpected and this makes it possible to manage.

“This means we lift our heads, meet in the morning for work and prepare for Saturday, Manchester United at Old Trafford.”

Team news:

Marouane Fellaini, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Daley Blind and Eric Bailly are out injured for the Old Trafford side.

Daniel Williams, Jon Stankovic and Elias Kachunga are expected to remain sidelined by injury for the visitors.