Mahrez remains AWOL from Leicester

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has reportedly missed training for a second successive day after failing to secure a move to Premier League leaders Manchester City in the January transfer window.

According to reports, the 26-year-old is 'depressed' about no deal having gone through due to issues surrounding his price-tag. On Deadline Day the Citizens offered a player-plus-cash offer said to be worth in the region of £65 million plus.

Nonetheless, the Foxes stuck to their guns by demanding an asking price closer to their £95 million valuation and subsequently no deal went through as the transfer window slammed shut at midnight on 31 January.

As such, the Algeria star stayed away from training on Thursday and has repeated the apparent protest at not being allowed to leave on Friday as well. He will reportedly not be considered for City's league clash with Swansea City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier in the week Sky Sports had revealed how much the French-born player felt he had been let down by Leicester. One of Mahrez's friends said: "This is the fourth transfer window in which Leicester have said they will allow him to leave. He feels very strongly that he has done everything in his powers for the club.

"Joining Manchester City would have been a dream for him. Playing for Pep Guardiola is something he is still desperate to do. That seems a long way off right now. He's very down about how he's been treated by a club he has served so well."