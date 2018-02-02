Dzeko confirms Chelsea negotiations

Edin Dzeko has confirmed that he held talks with Chelsea in the January transfer window, but didn’t want to leave Roma.

Dzeko was one of a number of strikers that Chelsea targeted in January, before Antonio Conte’s side eventually landed Olivier Giroud from neighbours Arsenal.

But while the former Manchester City man held discussions over returning to the Premier League, he decided against joining ex-Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri in making the move to Stamford Bridge.

64 – Since his debut in August 2015, Edin Dzeko has been directly involved in 64 Serie A goals (46 goals, 18 assists); 18 more than any other Roma player. Wanted. pic.twitter.com/TcsCZt8Qy0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2018

Dzeko said: “It is true that negotiations have been conducted and that is all I can say about this topic.

“There was a lot of speculation, falsehoods and even a few ridiculous stories, and I’m really flattered by Chelsea’s interest, a club that I respect and admire very much.

“So many stories have been told about my departure from Rome over the past few weeks, but I am still here. After all, I am happy to stay because Rome has become my home and an indelible part of my life.

“From the very first day I was accepted in Rome in an unreal way and I can never and will not forget it, and I have had some of the happiest moments in my life in this city.

“For the first time I felt the joy of fatherhood here when my daughter Una was born, and my son Dani was born in Rome. This city is now part of my life and it will always be.”