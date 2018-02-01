West Ham suspend director over African comments

West Ham have announced that they have suspended director of player recruitment Tony Henry after remarks over the club’s recruitment of African players.

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail reported comments from Henry who said that the Hammers would not be signing any more African player after claiming they “cause mayhem” when they are not in the team.

The Football Association are formally investigating the matter, while West Ham have suspended Henry pending an investigation.

Seen reports of unrest in the dressing room at West Ham today following Tony Henry's comments. Hope it doesn't affect the team morale in this crucial run-in. — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) February 1, 2018

A club statement said: “The West Ham United family is an inclusive one where, regardless of gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, everybody feels welcome and included.

“The club will make no further comment until the investigation has been concluded.”

West Ham currently have six first-teamers of African descent – Cheikhou Kouyate, Pedro Obiang, Joao Mario, Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku and Edimilson Fernandes.

A PFA statement said: “The PFA strongly condemn any such views and there is no place for them in football.”