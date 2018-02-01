Sorloth: A ‘dream’ to sign for Palace

Norway striker Alexander Sorloth is thrilled to have signed for Crystal Palace and admits it is a dream come true to play in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has been in good form for FC Midtjylland so far this season, scoring 15 goals and producing nine assists in 26 appearances, and should provide Palace manager Roy Hodgson with a great boost in front of goal.

Sorloth told Palace TV: “It’s a big club with ambition, a good club who takes good care of its players.

“It feels amazing, it’s a dream come true to play in the Premier League. I’ve dreamt about this since I was six years old.

“My short term aim is to try get my debut as quickly as possible, show my skills on the training ground – and hopefully the manager likes what he sees.”

Sorloth is a product of the Rosenborg BK youth system and had an 18-month spell at Dutch outfit FC Groningen before signing for Midtjylland at the start of the current season.