Pochettino praise for Spurs performance

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was delighted with his side's start and subsequent game management in their 2-0 defeat of Manchester United at Wembley on Wednesday.

Christian Eriksen scored with just 11 seconds played, with the goal coming straight from the Spurs kick-off at the start of the game.

Phil Jones then turned a Kieran Trippier cross into his own net on 28 minutes for the second of the night.

After the game, a delighted Pochettino told his club's official website: "It was an amazing start and then fantastic how we managed the game.

“The plan is always to try to be aggressive and go for the game from the beginning and show the opponent that we want to win.

“It will be good to show to the younger players in the Academy the belief of Christian to anticipate the action (for the goal). There is a lot to learn from this action.

"It was a fantastic performance. I'm so happy with the players. We played an amazing game and fully deserved that result.

“We were much better than them. We played against a very good team and that is why we are so happy.

“Now we need to keep going, to be consistent and stay focused because we have a lot of important games ahead.”

Eriksen's goal, with an official time of 10.5 seconds, was the third fastest goal scored in Premier League history behind Ledley King (9.9 seconds v Bradford in 2001) and Alan Shearer (10.4 seconds for Newcastle v City, 2003).