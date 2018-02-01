Guardiola: City could pursue Mahrez again

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he may consider going in for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez again at the end of the season.

The Citizens failed to bring the Algeria international to Manchester before the close of the January transfer window on Wednesday, as the two clubs could not come to an agreement regarding the transfer fee.

The Foxes were holding out for at least £95m, but City maxed out what they were willing to pay at a reported £65m, in a cash-plus-player offer.

Despite missing out on Mahrez, Guardiola has hinted that City may re-open negotiations for the 26-year-old when the transfer window opens again at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, City did successfully bring in 23-year-old French defender Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao as a left-footed centre-back option.

When asked about the Mahrez situation, Guardiola told Sky Sports: "He's a Leicester player. Everybody knows we were trying but we cannot afford, in this moment, this amount of what they are asking. I understand perfectly.

"We tried to do it in the summertime, we tried to do it now, but like summer, they locked the door and we can go to the summer and holidays.

"It was not possible. With [Aymeric] Laporte yes, with the other one no. We are going to see what happens in the summer."